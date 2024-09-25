Police warning residents of email extortion scam
Waterloo Regional Police is warning the public to “be wary” of an ongoing email extortion scam.
Since Sept. 14, regional police say they’ve received 16 reports of phishing scams attempting to extort bitcoin payments from victims.
“In this scam, a fraudster emails a victim and tells them there is malware on the victim’s computer that has captured their browsing history and web camera footage,” police said in a media release. “The fraudster then threatens to release the history and/or footage unless a bitcoin payment is made. Along with the threatening message, a screenshot of a Google map street view showing the victim’s residence and other personal information, such as a phone number, are included.”
Police are providing tips to help prevent this type of scam:
- Protect your personal information and be mindful of what information is posted online. Scammers can use details shared on social media platforms and dating sites for targeting purposes.
- Keep your online passwords more secure by using a password generator, setting up two-factor authentication, and using a password manager.
- Avoid engaging with or replying to these types of phishing scams.
If you have been a victim of a scam and suffered a financial loss, you can report the incident online at www.wrps.on.ca/onlinereporting or call the non-emergency number at 519-570-9777.
If you received one of these emails but did not experience a financial loss, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online at https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.
