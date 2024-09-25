Woman struck by projectile while walking dog: WRPS
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a possible pellet or BB gun while walking her dog in Woolwich Township Tuesday evening.
Police received a report of someone being hit by an “unidentified projectile” in the Bristow Creek Drive and Raising Mill Gate area around 6:50 p.m.
Local residents jumped in to help the victim, a 43-year-old woman from Woolwich Township.
Police say she was then taken to hospital where she received treatment for minor injures.
The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ General Investigations Unit.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6370.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING MPs to vote today on Poilievre's motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau
Members of Parliament will vote today on a motion that could — but likely won't — bring down the minority Liberal government, and the Conservatives have already put the House of Commons on notice that more such votes are coming.
'She was victimized by a predator': B.C. court reverses transfer of $1.4M townhouse in elder abuse case
A man who "systematically isolated, manipulated, deceived, abused, and exploited" an elderly North Vancouver woman has lost his ownership stake in her home.
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Mortgage changes: Cheaper entry into housing market at steeper costs
Mortgage rule changes allow easier entry into the housing market with lower monthly payments, but also an increased cost of repaying a mortgage.
Coverage denied: Canadians hitting roadblocks with insurers after installing solar panels on their homes
More Canadians are installing solar panels on their homes, but some are facing challenges when it comes to getting home insurance after the panels are put in.
BREAKING Israeli army chief says military is preparing for possible ground operation in Lebanon
Israeli army chief says military is preparing for possible ground operation in Lebanon
Helene becomes a hurricane and is expected to intensify as it moves toward Florida
Helene became a hurricane Wednesday after rapidly strengthening in the Caribbean Sea and moved north along Mexico's coast on a path toward the U.S., leading residents to evacuate, schools to close, and officials to declare emergencies in Florida and Georgia.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Statistics Canada says population grew 0.6 per cent in Q2 to 41,288,599
Statistics Canada says the population of the country reached an estimated 41,288,599 on July 1.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
-
-