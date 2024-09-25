KITCHENER
    • Woman struck by projectile while walking dog: WRPS

    Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a possible pellet or BB gun while walking her dog in Woolwich Township Tuesday evening.

    Police received a report of someone being hit by an “unidentified projectile” in the Bristow Creek Drive and Raising Mill Gate area around 6:50 p.m.

    Local residents jumped in to help the victim, a 43-year-old woman from Woolwich Township.

    Police say she was then taken to hospital where she received treatment for minor injures.

    The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ General Investigations Unit.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6370.

