Teen arrested after Guelph Police officer bitten

A Guelph teenager is facing an assault charge after a police officer was bitten Tuesday night.

At approximately 8 p.m. police were called to the area of Metcalfe Street and Emma Street. When officers arrived they spoke to a 15-year-old girl who was arrested for public intoxication and was taken to the police station.

While she was in the cell area at the station, police say the girl began banging her head on a wall.

“An officer intervened to stop the girl from hurting herself, but the teen bit the officer’s hand, leaving a visible bite mark,” police said in a media release.

A 15-year-old Guelph girl is charged with assault police and public intoxication.