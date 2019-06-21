

CTV Kitchener





A 55-year-old Brantford man is facing new sexual assault charges after additional victims contacted police.

The number of charges against Paul Edward Fitzgerald has increased from 15 to 21, and the total number of alleged victims now stands at nine.

The charges include indecent assault on a male, procuring, sexual assault, assault, threatening and uttering threats.

Brantford Police say a young man contacted them in the fall of 2018.

Through their investigation they were able to identify additional victims who said they were all between the ages of 12 to 17-years-old at the time of the alleged incidents.

They claim Fitzgerald gave them drugs and alcohol before they engaged in sexual activity.

The most recent allegation dates back to 2015 when Fitzgerald was working around children at Mohawk Lake.

In April, city officials issued a statement to CTV News which read: “Mr. Fitzgerald operated the train for a brief period of time in the Summer of 2015. As soon as it came to the city’s attention that there were allegations related to Mr. Fitzgerald, our concerns were immediately communicated to the contractor and Mr. Fitzgerald was subsequently dismissed by the contractor.”