

CTV Kitchener





A historical sex assault investigation has led to a 55-year-old Brantford man being charged.

Brantford Police say a young man contacted them in the fall of 2018.

During their investigation they were able to identify additional victims who all said they were youths at the time of the alleged incidents.

All of them identified Paul Edward Fitzgerald as their offender.

They say Fitzgerald befriended them between 1980 and 2015 when they were aged 12 to 17-years-old.

Fitzgerald allegedly gave them drugs and alcohol, and eventally engaged in sexual activities with them.

Fitzgerald is facing 15 charges including indecent assault on a male, procuring, sexual assault, assault, threatening and uttering threats.

Police are asking victims of sexual assault or anyone who has information on this investigation to contact Brantford Police at 519-752-3140, Sexual Assault Center of Brant at 519-751-1164, or Detective Const. Chris Fleming at 519-756-0113, ext. 2319.