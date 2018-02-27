

CTV Kitchener





Brantford residents whose homes were damaged by flooding from the Grand River last week are able to apply for disaster relief money from the province.

Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs announced Tuesday that it had activated its Disaster Recovery Assistance program for some parts of the city.

The program covers affected people, small businesses and non-profit groups that experienced property damage or loss due to the flooding.

Approximately 2,200 properties in the city’s Eagle Place, Holmedale and old West Brant neighbourhoods were covered by an evacuation order that lasted for more than 48 hours.

Brantford residents interested in applying for relief funding can use this map to see which areas of the city are eligible to apply.

The province says it may role out disaster relief eligibility to other flood-hit communities as the extent of damage becomes clear.

More information is available on the province’s disaster assistance website.