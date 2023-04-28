Brant municipal law enforcement officers getting body cameras

Starting May 2, municipal law enforcement officers in the County of Brant will be wearing body-worn cameras.

According to a media release sent out by the County of Brant, the purpose of the initiative is to increase transparency, accountability and to enhance public trust.

“We are excited to use this new technology,” said manager of enforcement and regulatory services, Greg Bergeron. “We view the cameras as an important and effective tool of legitimacy. The cameras will assist us in providing evidence for our investigative and oversight processes but more importantly, they will increase safety and accountability which will strengthen our relationship with the community.”

A body-worn camera is described as a forward-facing audio and video camera with supporting hardware worn by an officer.

According to the county, the use of body-worn cameras by officers has increased around the world with many citied benefits like fewer complaints against officers, factual evidence of interactions and helpful footage for future training opportunities.

“Investing in this technology makes a lot of sense as it provides an unbiased account of our interactions with the public and reinforces our commitment to a safe and healthy community,” said Bergeron.

The county said they have six cameras in service.

“Body-worn cameras are intended to record specific incidents and are not used for general surveillance,” the county said.