KITCHENER
    • Brant County homeowner charged with assaulting a police officer

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP)
    A homeowner from Brant County has been charged after police said he confronted an officer with a weapon.

    OPP officers went to a home on Mount Pleasant Road in Scotland on Wednesday around 1:23 p.m. to speak with the homeowner.

    While they were at the property, an officer said they were confronted by the homeowner, who had a weapon.

    The homeowner went inside the residence and no injuries were reported.

    The homeowner, a 61-year-old man, was taken into custody without incident and charged with assault a peace officer with a weapon.

