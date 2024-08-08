Brant County homeowner charged with assaulting a police officer

A homeowner from Brant County has been charged after police said he confronted an officer with a weapon.

OPP officers went to a home on Mount Pleasant Road in Scotland on Wednesday around 1:23 p.m. to speak with the homeowner.

While they were at the property, an officer said they were confronted by the homeowner, who had a weapon.

The homeowner went inside the residence and no injuries were reported.

The homeowner, a 61-year-old man, was taken into custody without incident and charged with assault a peace officer with a weapon.