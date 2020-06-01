KITCHENER -- A peaceful demonstration against racism and police brutality is planned for later this week in Kitchener.

The ‘KW Solidarity March for Black Lives Matter’ will take place in Victoria Park beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“This is a peaceful march and protest to raise awareness of the lives lost in violence, to show our solidarity for the families and communities most impacted, to express that as the KW community WE are NOT just ‘not racist’- WE are active ANTI-RACISTS,” the group's Facebook event page reads in part.

This is one of the many protests sparked in the aftermath of the killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis last week.

George Floyd died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck while Floyd repeatedly complained that he could not breathe.

“We will march for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Regis Korchinski-Paquet & all those before who's names we know and those names we do not know of,” the page reads.

Organizers also make note of a number of other high profile, police-involved deaths in both Canada and the United States.

This includes the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet in Toronto on Tuesday, which is currently being probed by the province's police watchdog.

The 29-year-old fell from the balcony of a 24th-floor Toronto apartment while police were in the home.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say in order to participate in the march, demonstrators will be required to wear masks, and they’re asking anyone that is sick to stay home and watch the Facebook live stream.

People are also being asked to keep two metres from each other throughout the march and to march in groups of five or less.

Anyone interested is also being asked to bring their own masks, sanitizer, and signs.

In Guelph, a peaceful protest is also scheduled for Saturday.

That protest will take place at Guelph City Hall from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Facebook event page echoes the same public health requirements as the Kitchener demonstration, saying that masks are mandatory.

Organizers ask that people stay two metres apart and not march in groups of more than five.