Black History Month events across Waterloo region and Guelph

February marks Black History Month, an event that celebrates the achievements and contributions of Black Canadians and their impact on our country’s history.

Below is a list of events happening throughout Waterloo region and Guelph.

WATERLOO REGION

The Elmira Branch Library is holding an interactive and immersive museum tour to explain Josiah Henson's story on Feb. 2, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In Cambridge, the Kinbridge Community Association is hosting an Art from the Heart event on Feb. 4 from 5:40 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Kitchener, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 5, at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum there will be a community-centred interactive event to celebration the region’s rich Black history and culture. This event is hosted by the Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region.

Feb. 13 is known as Black Love Day. Rhythm and Blues Cambridge is hosting its first ever Black Love Day celebration at Idea Exchange.

Feb 25 there will be an event at Idea Exchange Queens Square that will include an art exhibition, a weaving working and Black History Trivia. Tjere will also be food and prizes.

Elected officials will gather at the Kitchener city hall rotunda on Feb. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a Black Heritage Month Fireside Chat.

The University of Waterloo is hosting several events this month including a virtual conference and business discussions.

Wilfrid Laurier University’s website said they will be celebrating the work of Black staff and faculty members throughout the Black History Month.

GUELPH

The University of Guelph will be hosting several on-campus events this month including a cooking class, a panel discussion and a fashion show. A full list of events can be found here.

The Guelph Black Heritage Society (GBHS) will be celebrating its 3rd Annual Black Heritage Month.

Below are events run by or in collaboration with the GBHS:

Feb. 1 - 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Hall

Flag Raising, Open House & Heritage Hall Tours

The African Nova Scotia flag will be raised. There will also be a dedication, blessing and tours of Heritage Hall.

Feb. 4 - 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Wellington County Museum and Archives

Our Stories. Our History. Our Heritage. Exhibit Opening

The exhibit highlights the story of the Guelph Black Heritage Society.

Feb. 9 - 6:30 p.m. in-person and online

Songs of Sunya Table Read

Community members perform scenes from Adam Myrie’s Songs of Sunya. The evening will include a dramatic table read from his upcoming novel, signed copies of the book and refreshments.

Feb. 16 - 6:30 p.m.

Canvas ‘n Cocktails

An evening class that combines art and wellness, and putting emotions into motion. Free admission. Donations suggested.

Feb. 24 - 7 p.m. Guelph Civic Museum

Fourth Friday at the Guelph Museum

Featuring a musical performance by Shane Phillips. Free admission.

Lantern Ale at Royal City Brewing Company

Stop by Royal City Brewing Company and get your Lantern Ale – a distinct artisanal brew in honour of Black Heritage Month.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the GBHS.

More information about the GBHS events can be found here.