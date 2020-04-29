KITCHENER -- Ontario's big city mayors are joining a call for federal emergency funding to help bail out their cities from pandemic-related losses.

The Large Urban Mayors' Caucus of Ontario agreed Tuesday that their municipalities will need more funding to avoid budget deficits and possible service cuts.

The group of 29 cities, which includes Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge, says their cities are losing more than a combined $70 million on transit alone.

The group's chair, Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie, says they want to avoid pushing financial problems to future years.

Together with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the Large Urban Mayors' Caucus of Ontario are asking the federal government for $10 billion.