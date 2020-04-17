KITCHENER -- Guelph city council is making some major moves as it deals with the financial effects of the pandemic.

On Twitter Friday, Mayor Cam Guthrie announced the city had laid off another 247 people in an effort to save about $1 million per month.

Council also approved borrowing $50 million to manage the city's finances during the state of emergency.

Guthrie says the impact of COVID-19 has already cost the city $9 million between expenses and lost revenue.

The Royal City is offering residents an extension on their April 30 property tax deadline, with the option to defer until the end of July.

"Of course those that can pay, we are requesting they obviously do," Guthrie says.

"We have critical services in the city that still need to be paid for and running: our first responders, our water and waste water, garbage pick-up and so on."

Guthrie says there will be no penalties or interest charges for anyone who defers.

Earlier this month, Guelph had to temporarily lay off 601 part-time employees.