ATV riders threaten and assault couple in Erin: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for two people who they say were riding an ATV when they threatened and assaulted a couple in Erin.
According to a news release, a small, red ATV was trespassing on a section of Cataract Train just before 8 p.m. on Apr. 5.
The two people on the ATV allegedly approached a couple and assaulted a 60-year-old man, who needed treatment for his injuries.
The 54-year-old spouse ran to a vehicle, where one suspect continued to threaten them, according to OPP.
One suspect is described as a tanned male, average height, with black, thinning hair, a bald spot, and a light beard. He was wearing a camo jacket, grey hoodie, and white shoes. The second suspect is described a male wearing a blue parka and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We will hit back': Israeli ambassador to Canada on potential response to Iran’s attack
The Israeli ambassador to Canada says a 'forceful' response should be expected after Israel faced an unprecedented attack by Iran late Saturday night, with more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.
Fashion that doesn’t fly: The turbulent issue of airline dress code policies
It has happened to a model, a medical doctor and a hairstylist, along with many other airline passengers: being singled out or denied boarding on a flight for their fashion choices.
Alberta's population growth is breaking records, but signs of strain are showing
At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."
Canada and other G7 nations 'strongly condemn' Iran's attack on Israel
Canada and other G7 countries convened on Sunday to coordinate a rebuke to Iran for its unprecedented and largely unsuccessful aerial attack on Israel and to prevent a wider regional escalation.
Thousands still in the dark in Ontario after high winds cause widespread outages
Hydro One says it's still working to restore power to thousands of customers in Ontario after high winds hit the province on Friday and Saturday.
Canada's exclusion from AUKUS not a slight: former U.K. PM Boris Johnson
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson says Canada's exclusion from AUKUS — the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States — was not intended to send any particular message.
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt perform 'Barbenheimer' duet to Taylor Swift song in 'SNL' monologue
'Saturday Night Live' has gifted us something that we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: 'All Too Well (Ryan’s Version).'
Police in Australia identify the Sydney stabbing attacker who killed 6 people
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping centre before a police officer fatally shot him.
These wild animals are increasingly becoming a problem for humans in Canada
Wildlife professionals say a growing number of animals are making their homes in cities and towns across Canada, which is causing problems for humans.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.