ATV riders threaten and assault couple in Erin: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for two people who they say were riding an ATV when they threatened and assaulted a couple in Erin.

According to a news release, a small, red ATV was trespassing on a section of Cataract Train just before 8 p.m. on Apr. 5.

The two people on the ATV allegedly approached a couple and assaulted a 60-year-old man, who needed treatment for his injuries.

The 54-year-old spouse ran to a vehicle, where one suspect continued to threaten them, according to OPP.

One suspect is described as a tanned male, average height, with black, thinning hair, a bald spot, and a light beard. He was wearing a camo jacket, grey hoodie, and white shoes. The second suspect is described a male wearing a blue parka and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.