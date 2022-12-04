ATV rider airlifted to hospital after crash near Mount Forest

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is appealing to the public for information after a late night ATV crash near Mount Forest.

According to OPP, the single-vehicle collision happened on Sideroad 2 East around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The lone occupant of the ATV, a 33-year-old from Wellington North Township was airlifted to a trauma hospital with serious injuries.

A photo of the crash's aftermath released by OPP shows a mangled vehicle lying on its side with one of its wheels twisted underneath.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.