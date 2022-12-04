ATV rider airlifted to hospital after crash near Mount Forest
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is appealing to the public for information after a late night ATV crash near Mount Forest.
According to OPP, the single-vehicle collision happened on Sideroad 2 East around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.
The lone occupant of the ATV, a 33-year-old from Wellington North Township was airlifted to a trauma hospital with serious injuries.
A photo of the crash's aftermath released by OPP shows a mangled vehicle lying on its side with one of its wheels twisted underneath.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
Girl Guides of Canada announces two potential new names for Brownies program
Girl Guides of Canada is asking its members to vote on two new name options for its Brownies program -- comets or embers.
Feds assessing potential repatriation of Canadian women and children held in Syria: document
The federal government is looking at potentially helping to secure the release of 19 Canadian women and children being held in northeastern Syria, a recently filed court document says.
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in
After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.
Scientists discover microplastics in aquatic life, human blood, breast milk
In recent years, scientists have discovered increasing amounts plastic particles in deep oceans, Arctic snow, drinking water, and even breast milk.
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
Police identify woman who was fatally shot outside Mississauga gas station
Peel police have identified the 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside a Mississauga gas station overnight.
London
-
London’s 'coolest' store is back at its original location
London, Ont.’s 'coolest' store is back in a new form. Novack’s, a retail staple of the downtown for over 70 years, has been resurrected — albeit as an occasional pop-up store — in its original King Street location, and Londoners couldn't get enough of the nostalgia.
-
Two rescued by firefighters after car overturns in London
Two people had to be rescued by firefighters after a car ended up on its side in central London, Ont. in the early hours of Sunday morning. Fire crews and paramedics responded to the scene on Riverside Drive, west of Upper Avenue, in front of Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
-
Two people charged after road rage incident turns physical: Saugeen Shores police
Two people are facing charges after a road rage incident in Saugeen Shores turned physical on Friday and led to someone being choked, police said.
Windsor
-
After spending years helping patients at the cancer centre, she's now a patient herself
A longtime employee at the Windsor Cancer Centre has now found herself seeking care from the very same centre, after being diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.
-
'We got less than 24 hours': Evacuated Windsorites worried about their next move
An emergency shelter for evacuated residents of 1616 Ouellette Avenue is set to close Monday morning. The City of Windsor and Canadian Red Cross opened the emergency shelter on Nov. 22, after evacuating the 120-unit residential building because of unsafe living conditions. 'I have nowhere to go,' resident Jerrod Lefler told CTV News Windsor.
-
Funeral arrangements complete for Windsor murder victim, suspect remains at large
Daniel Squalls, 24, will be laid to rest on Dec. 12, two weeks after he was fatally shot on Nov. 28. The Windsor Police Service has identified a suspect, Malique Calloo, 26, who as of Sunday morning has yet to be apprehended.
Barrie
-
Special Olympian's, non-profit employee hit in Barrie, Ont. crash Thursday
Two adults with intellectual disabilities and their support staff worker from Empower Simcoe remain in Toronto hospitals after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near Sadlon Arena Thursday.
-
OPP clock motorist speeding 226 km/h on Highway 11
A 17-year-old has been charged with stunt driving after OPP clocked a vehicle going double the speed limit on Highway 11 Saturday night.
-
Orillia Ont. artist inspires many with creations while fighting Parkinson's disease
An Orillia Ont. man with a debilitating disease is being celebrated for his continued drive to do what he loves the most.
Northern Ontario
-
CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon raises over $300,000
The 74th annual CTV Lions Children’s Christmas Telethon continued its northern tradition Saturday.
-
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
-
Snow squall warning issued for Sault area; poor conditions on Hwy. 17 expected
A snow squall warning was issued Sunday in the Sault Ste. Marie area with poor road conditions expected.
Ottawa
-
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
-
Woman injured by flying truck wheel on Highway 401 south of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was injured Sunday morning when her vehicle was struck by the wheel of a tractor trailer that came loose on Highway 401 between Brockville and Prescott.
-
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
Toronto
-
Police identify woman who was fatally shot outside Mississauga gas station
Peel police have identified the 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside a Mississauga gas station overnight.
-
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
-
Police charge man in connection to sexual assaults at TTC subway stations
Toronto police have charged a man who allegedly exposed himself and sexually assaulted multiple women at various TTC subway stations in October.
Montreal
-
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
-
CF Montreal and Canada midfielder Ismael Kone heading to England: report
A report from influential Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano says that CF Montreal and Canada international midfielder Ismael Kone is heading to English Championship club Watford for a record fee.
-
'Waste of time': Man speaks out after commission dismisses profiling complaint against Repentigny police
A human rights group is calling on Quebec to review how complaints against police are handled, focusing on one force in particular: the Service de police de la Ville de Repentigny (SPVR).
Atlantic
-
Lexi’s legacy: Students hold event in honour of late friend
A pair of high school students put their heart and soul into a five-kilometre walk and run on Sunday to honour their friend Lexi Daken.
-
Christmas Daddies raises over $600,000
The 59th annual Christmas Daddies telethon continued its Maritimes tradition Saturday. This year, the telethon has so far raised more than $608,000.
-
Lineup to replace Anne of Green Gables released
For the first time in decades, the Atlantic region’s most famous redhead won’t be returning to the big stage of the Charlottetown Festival next year, but it seems a break for “Anne of Green Gables” isn’t slowing things down.
Winnipeg
-
Man killed after officer-involved shooting: WPS
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in St. James.
-
'They're super beautiful': vintage Barbies donated to kids in need
A nostalgic donation to a charitable organization is helping kids in need have a happy holiday season.
-
'Honey armageddon': Manitoba beekeepers struggle with small honey harvest after massive die-off
Major colony loss in the spring, coupled with other challenges like inflation and honey prices, has Manitoba beekeepers buzzing about the coming winter weather.
Calgary
-
Central Commons Park community ice rink opens to Calgarians
It included seven years of development, but the outdoor refrigerated ice rink at University District’s Central Common Park is officially open.
-
Lake Louise still a possible site for future men's downhills, says Alpine Canada CEO
Lake Louise Ski Resort is the "lead option" to continue hosting men's World Cup downhills if changes to race operations are made, says Alpine Canada's chief executive officer.
-
Bring back masks? Concern grows as Calgary children's hospital increasingly overwhelmed
Concern about surrounding Alberta's overwhelmed health-care system grew Saturday after an announcement by AHS that health-care workers are being diverted to accommodate swelling admissions at Alberta Children's Hospital.
Edmonton
-
Man found dead in southeast Edmonton after shots fired: EPS
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man in southeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
All-girl youth group serves warm meals at Boyle Street
The Gathering Angels, a group learning life skills and volunteering in the community, packaged more than 150 individual meals donated by a local Mediterranean restaurant and volunteered at Boyle Street for the second weekend in a row.
-
Former Edmonton Oilers scout Barry Fraser dead at 82
Former Oilers head scout Barry Fraser, whose shrewd draft picks helped build a hockey dynasty in Edmonton, has died, the team announced Sunday. He was 82.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man who ran revenge website to torment ex-wife loses latest appeal
A B.C. man convicted of harassing his ex-wife by creating a revenge website and breaching his probation by failing to take it down has lost his most recent appeal.
-
Vancouver park board to vote on 'immediately' removing Stanley Park bike lane
Vancouver's park board is set to vote on the future of a controversial bike lane in Stanley Park.
-
B.C. grandfather still missing after more than 2 years, RCMP say
Mounties in Mission say they're still seeking the public's assistance to find a missing senior last seen on Nov. 2, 2020.