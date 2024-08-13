Robbery report prompts shelter in place in Wellesley Township

The Waterloo Regional Police Service are currently in Wellesley Township investigating a robbery.

WRPS is asking residents in the area of Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Road to shelter in place as officers search the area for a male suspect.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. and involved a female victim.

No injuries have been reported at this time, police said.

The suspect is described as a 40-year-old white male, 5’11”, with a medium build and short brown hair.

They are asking people to avoid the area. If anyone sees any suspicious activity, they are asked to call 911.

More details will be provided as they become available.