Robbery report prompts shelter in place in Wellesley Township
The Waterloo Regional Police Service are currently in Wellesley Township investigating a robbery.
WRPS is asking residents in the area of Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Road to shelter in place as officers search the area for a male suspect.
According to police, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. and involved a female victim.
No injuries have been reported at this time, police said.
The suspect is described as a 40-year-old white male, 5’11”, with a medium build and short brown hair.
They are asking people to avoid the area. If anyone sees any suspicious activity, they are asked to call 911.
More details will be provided as they become available.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's foreign worker program a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' says UN report
Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program serves as a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' according to a scathing UN report examining Canada's efforts to limit unfair labour.
Mazda Canada issues 'DO NOT DRIVE' advisory for cars affected by airbag recalls
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Canada's police chiefs call for more help to deal with increasing number of protests
Canada's police chiefs say the frequency of protests linked to various global conflicts is creating an unsustainable demand on police services across the country.
Saskatchewan man arrested after three people have finger chopped off
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested after police say three people were threatened at gunpoint and each had a finger chopped off.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmer's Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
What we know so far about Kamala Harris' policy
Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November.
Toronto seeing 'spike' in mpox cases: officials
Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread. In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.
Ministers need to testify about screening of men accused of foiled Toronto terror plot, MPs agree
MPs agreed Tuesday that ministers need to testify publicly 'as soon as possible' about the immigration and security screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
London man to be sentenced in field party shooting
The sentencing hearing for a 22-year-old man who plead guilty in connection the shooting death of a teenager at a field party is set for Sept. 18. Dylan Schaap was originally charged with second degree murder but ended up pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in May.
-
$500,000 barn fire claims the lives of 9,000 turkeys
As many as 9,000 turkeys have died and damage is estimated at $500,000 after a large fire north of Aylmer. The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. on College Line, just west of Imperial Road (Hwy 73).
-
'Dream come true': Project Tiny Hope’s first bungalow under construction in St. Thomas, Ont.
Construction is underway on Project Tiny Hope's first single bungalow and the St. Thomas, Ont. project years in the making is now a reality.
Windsor
-
One person dead after industrial accident
One person has been killed following an industrial accident in Windsor. According to AM800 News, Windsor police and the Ministry of Labour were called to Integrity HD on Devon Drive on Monday.
-
Police training to take place in Chatham and Raleigh Township
The Chatham-Kent Police Service has issued a public advisory, noting police training that will take place on Wednesday.
-
Alleged stunt driver goes 138 km/hr on LaSalle street
A 19-year-old driver has been charged after LaSalle police say the teen was going over double the speed limit.
Barrie
-
Small plane crashes at Oro-Medonte airport
Three people escaped injuries when the plane they were in crashed at the airport in Oro-Medonte early Tuesday afternoon.
-
Sex offender Lauriston Maloney prepares for human trafficking trial with new lawyer
A registered sex offender accused of human trafficking has hired a new lawyer two months ahead of trial.
-
Man under lifetime driving ban accused of impaired driving in Wasaga Beach
A 52-year-old man from Wasaga Beach who is banned from driving was arrested Monday after police stopped him for being behind the wheel with expired plates.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
-
Three from northern Ont. fined $526K for illegal cigarettes
Three people – two caught in Timmins and one in Hearst – have collectively been fined $526,000 for offences related to illegal cigarettes and other tobacco products.
-
Police investigating after human remains found in Parry Sound area
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after human remains were found on a property Monday morning off Highway 400 north of Parry Sound.
Ottawa
-
Delays on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa after diesel fuel truck collides with concrete barrier
Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa today, after a diesel fuel truck collided with the centre median.
-
Taxi association asks Amazon to halt sales of fake cab signs
The association representing taxi drivers in Canada is asking Amazon to stop selling fake cab signs on its marketplace over a growing number of card swap scams involving fraudulent drivers.
-
Back to school for more than 1,000 Ottawa French Catholic elementary students
More than a thousand elementary students at two west Ottawa schools under the Conseil des Écoles Catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) are starting the new school year three weeks earlier than most.
Toronto
-
Police search farmland in Stouffville, Ont. for clues into disappearance of Markham real estate agent
York Regional Police say they are deploying "all available resources” as they search a parcel of farmland in Stouffville for a missing Markham woman who disappeared under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
-
'Their heads are going to explode': Councillors balk at $150M price tag for extending West Toronto Railpath by 2 kilometres
The planned two-kilometre extension of a walking and cycling path from Roncesvalles to Liberty Village in Toronto's west end is raising eyebrows for the projected $150 million price tag.
-
Toronto seeing 'spike' in mpox cases: officials
Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread. In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.
Montreal
-
By-election: Milliard considered then refused to run for the federal Liberals
Aspiring Quebec Liberal Party leader Charles Milliard was approached by Justin Trudeau's party to run in the LaSalle-Émard-Verdun by-election, which is currently taking place. Milliard says he 'considered' and then 'turned down' the offer to concentrate on the provincial Liberal leadership race.
-
Roberge to meet with anglophone groups Tuesday amid confusion about new health-care directive
Quebec's French language minister is set to meet with some representatives of the English-speaking community on Tuesday after weeks of confusion regarding the new language directives for healthcare workers in the province
-
Retired Quebec judge Jacques Delisle dies at 89
The Quebec Court of Appeal announced the death of retired judge Jacques Delisle. He was 89.
Atlantic
-
Partner of slain Fredericton police officer welcomes memorial to mass shooting
Const. Robb Costello was among four people shot and killed by a gunman hiding inside an apartment building on Fredericton's north side in 2018. The City of Fredericton plans to unveil a memorial dedicated to the mass shooting.
-
Policing conference in Halifax looks at community response to international events
Police representatives from across the country are in Halifax for the 119th annual Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CAPC) Summit. The conference is focusing on how global crises create conflict and risk at the local level.
-
Thunderstorms, wildfire smoke, and tracking tropical storm Ernesto
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop across parts of the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon into early evening.
Winnipeg
-
More than a dozen vehicles damaged in overnight St. Boniface smashing spree
Several vehicles in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface neighbourhood fell victim to vandalism overnight, with many drivers waking up Monday morning to find their driver’s side mirrors were smashed to pieces or removed altogether.
-
Winnipeg expanding On-Request service
Changes are ahead for Winnipeg Transit On-Request, including a new app and service zone.
-
CRTC expands ability for internet providers to sell service over telecoms' networks
The CRTC announced that starting next February, large telephone companies that own fibre internet networks, such as Bell Canada, Telus Corp. and SaskTel, must give competitors access to their networks for a fee. The decision applies to networks nationwide.
Calgary
-
Missing hiker, 24, found dead in Kananaskis Country
A 24-year-old hiker who went missing was found dead in Kananaskis Country on Monday.
-
Banff mayor says reducing vehicles necessary after town votes no to pedestrian zone
The mayor of Banff, Alta., says the town plans to find ways to reduce vehicle traffic after residents voted in favour of removing a pedestrian zone in the downtown.
-
Poo power: Calgary study explores link between gut bacteria, fecal supplements and mental health
Could the answer to overcoming serious depression be found in a pill made from poop?
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Elks to be sold to local businessman: TSN
Larry Thompson is the new private owner of the Edmonton Elks.
-
Copper theft caused widespread power outages in Red Deer: RCMP
Several neighbourhoods in Red Deer were left without power Monday night after a copper wire theft.
-
Edmonton school board offering places to students displaced by Jasper wildfires
Edmonton Public Schools will offer spaces to Jasper students displaced by wildfires.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man facing 23 charges in online sextortion of teens in multiple provinces
A 19-year-old B.C. man has been charged with 23 offences in the alleged online sextortion of victims in multiple provinces.
-
BC United promises biggest income tax cut in province's history
BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is promising to bring in the biggest income tax cut in the province's history if his party forms government.
-
B.C. Realtor suspended, fined $16K for misrepresenting assignment sale commissions
A Realtor and his personal real estate corporation have had their licences suspended for six months and been ordered to pay $16,000 to the BC Financial Services Authority over misconduct that occurred eight years ago.