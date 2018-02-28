Featured
ATM heist Brantford area’s 5th in 5 months
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Extensive damage was done to a grocery store in St. George during an ATM theft.
Brant County OPP say a report of a break-in brought them to the store early Sunday morning.
It was the sixth report of a stolen ATM in Brantford or Brant County since last October.
Other locations hit have included the Paris Fairgrounds agricultural building, the RBC branch in Oakland, Lynden Park Mall and a restaurant on Colborne Street East.
Anyone with information about any of the thefts is asked to contact the Brant County OPP or Crime Stoppers.