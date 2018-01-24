

CTV Kitchener





An ATM was stolen from the Paris Fairgrounds in the latest in a string of recent thefts in and around the Brantford area.

Brant County OPP say it happened last week, at the agricultural building at the Fairgrounds. A door at the building was smashed to enable access.

The value of the ATM and the damage done to the building totals approximately $55,000, according to the OPP.

There have been a number of ATM thefts reported in the area dating back to last fall.

It started last October, when a restaurant on Colborne Street East outside Brantford was broken into. An ATM was taken from inside.

A few days later, doors were smashed at Lynden Park Mall in Brantford to facilitate an ATM theft there.

Another heist was reported in December at a bank branch in Oakland.

It is not clear if any of the thefts are linked.