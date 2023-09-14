Arrest made near Paris elementary school following suspicious person reports

An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV) An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News