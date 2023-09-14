Arrest made near Paris elementary school following suspicious person reports

A 36-year-old has been arrested after police were called to an area near an elementary school in Paris two days in a row.

Brant County OPP responded to the suspicious person reports in the area of Broadway Street and Emily Street on Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they found the same person involved each day.

The 36-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested and is being held in police custody for a bail hearing.

Police didn’t say what the individual was charged with, but they noted that there is no threat to public safety.