Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPS

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.

Police said around 11:15 p.m., officers were on patrol in the area of Colby Drive when they located a stolen vehicle.

After investigating, police arrested a man shortly after and found break-in instruments and drugs in his possession.

Officials said a 42-year-old Waterloo man was charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of suspected cocaine

The man is scheduled to appear in court on June 21, 2022.