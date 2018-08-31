Featured
Arrest made in connection to Chandler Drive stabbing
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 6:14AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 31, 2018 10:39AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened Thursday night in Kitchener.
First responders were called to Chandler Drive at approximately 9 p.m.
Fire officials say paramedics transported one man to hospital with multiple stab wounds.
Police believe the man is in his twenties and say he remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them.