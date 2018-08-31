

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened Thursday night in Kitchener.

First responders were called to Chandler Drive at approximately 9 p.m.

Fire officials say paramedics transported one man to hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Police believe the man is in his twenties and say he remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them.