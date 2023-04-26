Appeal for witnesses after theft from construction grader in Oxford County

Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft from a construction grader in Oxford County.

Police said it happened between 7 p.m. on Monday and 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, in the area of Highway 403 and Norwich Township.

They said someone damaged the door of the grader to get inside before stealing a GPS computer unit, a modem and various tools.

Anyone who drove by the area overnight and may have witnessed suspicious activity or anyone who has information about the investigation is being asked to contact Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers.