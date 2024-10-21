1 in 8 households struggle to afford food in 2024: Food Bank of Waterloo Region
The Food Bank of Waterloo Region says one in eight households in the region is struggling to afford food this year.
The new stats were found in the food bank’s 2024 community impact report, released on Monday.
In 2023, one in 10 households were struggling to afford food and in 2022 it was one in 14.
“The latest data from our 2024 community impact report is deeply concerning,” said Kim Wilhelm, CEO at The Food Bank of Waterloo Region, in a news release. “Just three years ago it was one in 20 households. This sharp rise in food insecurity reflects the growing challenges that many in our community are facing—whether due to rising costs, job insecurity, or other economic pressures.”
The report includes data collected by the 54 organizations within the Community Food Assistance Network between July, 2023 and the end of June 2024.
The amount of adults and children accessing food assistance has gone up by 25 percent in 2024. It was 73,615 this year, up from 58,688 last year.
The number of new households accessing food support is also rising by 12 per cent with 8,469 households seeking assistance.
The number of visits to food hamper programs has grown by 24 per cent, rising to over 550,000 this year. Those using food hamper programs are doing so more frequently. The number of people going eight times or more increased by 17 percent this year compared to last year.
“It’s clear that something must change. Food insecurity is a complicated issue, and food banks can’t solve it on their own. We need real action from all levels of government to tackle things like social assistance, living wages, and affordable housing. It’s about making sure people have enough income to support themselves,” Wilhelm said.
Wilhelm also highlighted how donations and volunteers are key to sustaining The Food Bank’s work.
There are nearly 4,500 volunteers who help out.
“Without generous cash and food donations, we couldn’t restock our shelves, buy food that meets diverse cultural and dietary needs, keep our delivery vehicles on the road, or sustain the network,” she said.
This comes as the organization celebrates 40 years this year.
Martin Buhr helped open the Food Bank of Waterloo Region in 1984. He said some focus should be put on food waste.
“I think we have to put more effort into discovering how to get more collaborative about the food that’s not actually being eaten that could be eaten,” Buhr said at an event on Monday.
In 1984, 70,000 pounds of food were distributed. Fast forward four decades 8.9 million pounds of food was donated to community partners in 2023.
“About 30 per cent of those accessing food assistance are children under the age of 18. About 30 per cent are on some sort of government support and they’re accessing food assistance. The other piece Is, there are individuals who are working and they simply don’t have the income,” said Wilhelm.
The food bank said if trends continue, they might have to move to a larger location to accommodate a growing demand.
