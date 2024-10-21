Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Guelph

A 54-year-old man, wanted in Alberta for sexual offences against a child, was arrested in Guelph last week.

Guelph police said an officer was on routine patrol Wednesday when the cruiser’s automated licence plate reader alerted him to a vehicle belonging to the wanted man outside of a south-end workplace.

Guelph police and members of OPP’s Repeat Offender and Parole Enforcement collaborated on the arrest.

The Edmonton man was held in custody awaiting extradition back to Alberta.