

CTV Kitchener





A provincial court has approved the sale of Roadtrek to the French RV company Rapido Group.

Erwin Hymer Group North America, which owned Roadtrek, laid off approximately 800 employees after the manufacturer went into receivership.

Rapido announced back in May that it intended to buy the struggling brand.

They also promised to hire between 100-130 employees.

The company will be assuming the lease of 20 Tyler Street in Cambridge, Erwin Hymer's existing manufacturing and assembly facility.

They say it will be the North American headquarters for the Roadtrek brand.

Once the transaction closes, which could be as soon as July 5, Rapido says it plans to resume operations as soon as possible.