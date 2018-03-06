

CTV Kitchener





The annual All Dressed Up event was held in Ingersoll Tuesday evening.

There were over 400 dresses of varying sizes and students are able to choose their favourite items for free.

The event, which is in its 12th year, is open to grade eight and grade 12 students.

Organizers say about 80 girls will receive dresses this year; 20 of them for prom and another 60 for graduation.

The annual event is organized by Oxford County OPP and Woodstock police as well as others.