Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home

OPP Acting Sargent Ed Sanchuk apppears in a Twitter video. OPP Acting Sargent Ed Sanchuk apppears in a Twitter video.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver