KITCHENER -- Early bird voters flocked to Cambridge City Hall to make an advanced decision regarding Ward Seven.

The council seat has been vacant since October after Frank Monteiro passed away.

Constituents were able to cast their ballot on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.ahead of the March 23 voting day.

Nine people are running for the seat in the by-election.

Cambridge City Council opted for the by-election as the method of filling the seat after Monteiro’s death. It’s estimated it will cost the city in the range of $150,000.

Locations for the next voting day and other information can be viewed online.