

CTV Kitchener





The man accused of killing two people found dead in a rural Huron County home will make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Kevin Carter, a 56-year-old Wingham resident, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The names of his victims are covered by a publication ban.

Huron County OPP have said they discovered the bodies of the victims after receiving a 911 call from somebody inside the home on C Line Road near the community of Bluevale last Thursday.

There were four people inside the home at the time – Carter, the two victims, and a woman who was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries and later released from care.

Neighbours have said a retired couple and their daughter lived in the home.