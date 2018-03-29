

CTV Kitchener





One man is in custody after two people were found dead in a home near the community of Bluevale, east of Wingham.

A heavy police presence was seen Thursday morning at the home on C Line Road in the Township of Morris-Turnberry. Police taped blocked off access to the home from the front of the property.

Huron County OPP say two people were found dead in the home. Their names have not been made public.

There were two other people on the premises as well. Police say a woman was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, while a man was placed under arrest.

Further details have not been provided. Police say they want to hear from anyone who might have information that could help investigators.