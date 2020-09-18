KITCHENER -- A nine-month-old baby wasn't injured after an SUV rolled in Norfolk County on Friday afternoon.

The OPP tweeted about the incident around 6:30 p.m. Police say the SUV collided with another vehicle and rolled on Highway 24 and Concession 13 in Townsend.

There were no injuries reported in the crash.

Provincial police are reminding drivers to pay attention and stay safe while on the road.