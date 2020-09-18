KITCHENER -- A nine-month-old baby wasn't injured after an SUV rolled in Norfolk County on Friday afternoon.

The OPP tweeted about the incident around 6:30 p.m. Police say the SUV collided with another vehicle and rolled on Highway 24 and Concession 13 in Townsend.

9 month old infant safe and sound after SUV collides with vehicle and rolls over at #Hwy24 and Concession 13 of Townsend. #OPP continuing to investigate. No injuries reported. Please #DriveSafe and #PayAttention. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/NVFsOf2t60 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 18, 2020

There were no injuries reported in the crash.

Provincial police are reminding drivers to pay attention and stay safe while on the road.