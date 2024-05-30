Motorcyclist charged in Stratford crash that left him seriously hurt

A motorcycle driver has been charged after a serious crash in Stratford.

Stratford police were called to the area of Downie Street and St. Patrick Street just before noon on Thursday following a crash involving a silver Buick and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.

The 18-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.Ornge air ambulance was initially called in to transport him to London, but once he arrived at Stratford General Hospital, the request was called off.

The 81-year-old woman who was driving the Buick was not hurt.

Investigators determined the motorcyclist was speeding southbound on Downie Street before the crash and passed a vehicle north of St. Patrick Street before entering the northbound lane of Downie street.

At the same time, the Buick was crossing Downie Street from St. Patrick Street to Douro Street.

The driver of the motorcycle hit the rear driver’s side door of the Buick and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He’s has been charged with careless driving, driving with no insurance and driving without licence plates.