KITCHENER -- Tickets to see Bill Nye the Science Guy in Guelph have already sold out, and it didn't take long.

The popular science educator is set to make his appearance in the Royal City on March 5.

Tickets went on sale on Friday morning. About 30 minutes later, they had sold out, the school's Central Student Association says.

The Guelph Gryphons Athletics Event Centre, where the event is set to take place, has a max capacity of 2,200, but it's not clear exactly how many tickets were sold.

"Bill currently speaks at colleges regularly and discusses a variety of topical science matters on news and television programs," a description for the event reads in part.

"He fights to raise awareness of climate change and the value of critical thinking, science, and reason. Through all his work, Bill hopes to inspire people everywhere to change the world."

A number of people took to Twitter to voice their disappointment at missing out on tickets.

"The only event I’ve ever been willing to go to alone in my life is for @BillNye visiting the University of Guelph campus on March 5th," Twitter user Jessie Pleasance wrote.

"Tickets sold out so fast though, and now 8 year old me is devastated."

The only event I’ve ever been willing to go to alone in my life is for @BillNye visiting the University of Guelph campus on March 5th. Tickets sold out so fast though, and now 8 year old me is devastated �� — Jessie Pleasance (@JessiePleasance) February 7, 2020

About 200 people were put on a waitlist for tickets after the event sold out.

By Sunday afternoon, tickets had already begun springing up online for resale.