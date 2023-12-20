KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 65-year-old woman struck and killed on Hanlon Expressway in Guelph

    The intersection of Highway 6/Hanlon Expressway and College Avenue is seen closed after a pedestrian was hit on Dec. 20, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) The intersection of Highway 6/Hanlon Expressway and College Avenue is seen closed after a pedestrian was hit on Dec. 20, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

    Police say a 65-year-old Guelph woman is dead after being hit by a pickup truck on the Hanlon Expressway.

    OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said it happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

    The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene.

    Cunningham said the investigation is just getting started and it's too early to determine if charges will be laid.

    “Investigators including our reconstructionists will look at all the evidence, witness accounts, along with the coroner and pathologist reports to determine exactly what had occurred this morning,” Cunningham said.

    The Hanlon Expressway at College Avenue is closed. Officials said it's expected to reopen around noon.

