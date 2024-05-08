KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Arrest made after incident in Woolwich Township

    Police vehicles parked on Cardinal Street in Elmira on May 8, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News) Police vehicles parked on Cardinal Street in Elmira on May 8, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police arrested one person after officers were called to the Cardinal Street area of Elmira in Woolwich Township.

    Police have not released any details about why they were called to the area on Wednesday morning. They say there are no public safety concerns.

    At least two police vehicles were in the quiet neighbourhood shortly after 9 a.m.

    Police say more details will be released as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION What King Charles' schedule being too 'full' to accommodate son suggests

    Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made headlines with his recent arrival in the U.K., this time to celebrate all things Invictus. But upon the prince landing in the U.K., we have already had confirmation that King Charles III won't have time to see his youngest son during his brief visit.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News