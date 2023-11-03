Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck in Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision at a major Guelph intersection.
Emergency crews were called to Woodlawn Road and Hanlon Expressway around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck and later pronounced dead at the scene.
The intersection was shut down for an investigation. It has since re-opened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.
