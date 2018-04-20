

CTV Kitchener





ATMs containing a total of more than $500,000 have been stolen from southern Ontario businesses since the start of 2017, provincial police say.

A total of 58 ATM thefts have been reported to the OPP during that time. On average, each machine contained $10,000. Businesses were also left on the hook for repair and replacement costs.

The thefts have occurred in a wide area stretching from Owen Sound down to Waterloo Region and the Brantford area, and over toward Hamilton and Niagara Region. Targeted buildings have included restaurants, shopping malls, gas stations, variety stores and other properties.

According to the OPP, all of the machines have been stolen in a similar manner. All of the thefts occur between midnight and 5 a.m., with a stolen vehicle being used to break into the building. A chain is them wrapped around the ATM and the vehicle is used to yank it out of the wall.

The thefts have caused damage of up to $250,000 to the buildings that have been targeted.