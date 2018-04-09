

CTV Kitchener





Two more ATM thefts were reported over the weekend.

There have been a string of stolen ATMs over the past several months, primarily in Brantford and areas outside the city.

The most recent thefts both occurred early Saturday morning.

Around midnight, police learned of a break-in at the Ayr Dollar Store in which an ATM was stolen. An SUV used as a getaway vehicle was later found by police, having been burned.

A vehicle was also used to break into Big Bee Convenience in Caledonia around 4:30 a.m., causing extensive damage to the store.

Again, an ATM was stolen and a vehicle was seen leaving the area.