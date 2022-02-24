17-year-old arrested and charged in murder of Cambridge man: WRPS
Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder on Thursday in relation to a homicide in Cambridge over the weekend.
On Feb. 20, police responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment building in the area of Cedar Street and Briar Hill Avenue.
A 46-year-old man was located with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead at an out-of-region hospital.
On Tuesday, police announced grounds to arrest a 17-year-old suspect from Cambridge, for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting. At the time, police named the suspect. Now that he has been arrested and charged, he cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
On Thursday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service said Guelph police took the youth into custody at a residence on Saddlebrook Court in Kitchener while executing an unrelated search warrant. Custody of the teen was then handed to Waterloo regional police.
The youth was charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in Kitchener court on Thursday.
Police continue to investigate and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
