17-year-old arrested and charged in murder of Cambridge man: WRPS

Police investigate a fatal shooting in Cambridge (Spencer Turcotte / CTV Kitchener) Police investigate a fatal shooting in Cambridge (Spencer Turcotte / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered'

Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armoured personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP / Vadim Ghirda)

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver