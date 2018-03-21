

CTV Kitchener





Brantford police say a 14-year-old girl has been charged after posting a school shooting threat online.

Police say it happened before noon on Tuesday after U.S. officials in Hanover, New Hampshire traced an Instagram threat to Canada.

Canadian police conducted a search warrant in Brantford where they seized electronic devices and arrested the teen on Tuesday night.

Police say the threat reportedly mentioned a shooting at a Hanover high school.

The teen has been charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.