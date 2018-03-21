Featured
14-year-old Brantford girl charged with uttering threats against U.S. school
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 6:04PM EDT
Brantford police say a 14-year-old girl has been charged after posting a school shooting threat online.
Police say it happened before noon on Tuesday after U.S. officials in Hanover, New Hampshire traced an Instagram threat to Canada.
Canadian police conducted a search warrant in Brantford where they seized electronic devices and arrested the teen on Tuesday night.
Police say the threat reportedly mentioned a shooting at a Hanover high school.
The teen has been charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.