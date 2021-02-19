KITCHENER -- There were 12 more tickets handed out in the Region of Waterloo for violating the Reopening Ontario Act.

Seven of the tickets were issued between Feb. 11 and 17. The others were from the previous reporting period.

Region of Waterloo Public Health officials fined Gus and Guido's Backyard restaurant in Ayr for not following distancing, screening, signage and cleaning protocols.

City of Waterloo bylaw officers issued two tickets at private residences for gatherings.

Bylaw officers in the City of Kitchener issued seven tickets at private residences for gatherings.

Cambridge officials issued a ticket for a gathering at a private residence. Pet Paradise Express was also fined for allowing people to come into the store when they should have been offering curbside pickup only.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said each ticket was for $880.