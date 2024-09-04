KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 1 taken to hospital following 3-vehicle collision in Kitchener

    Emergency services could be seen in the area of Fairway Road, near the Highway 8 off-ramp around 9: 20 a.m. Wednesday. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News) Emergency services could be seen in the area of Fairway Road, near the Highway 8 off-ramp around 9: 20 a.m. Wednesday. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)
    One person has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Kitchener.

    Emergency services could be seen in the area of Fairway Road, near the Highway 8 off-ramp around 9: 20 a.m. Wednesday.

    While details are limited, police confirmed with CTV News that there are no road closures at this time.

