A man who showed up on a woman’s doorstep looking for work later returned to break into the home, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Police say they have received four recent complaints believed to be connected to the same man. Three of the complaints came from the Galt part of Cambridge, and the fourth from Borden Avenue in Kitchener.

In all four cases, police say, a man aggressively approached people while they were home and asked if he could clean their eavestroughs.

One time, after being told he couldn’t, the man allegedly returned to the home, broke in and stole some items from inside.

The man as described as being white, thin, 5’7” or 5’8” tall and likely in his 40s, with short brown hair and scruffy facial hair. After the alleged break-in, he was seen on a bicycle.