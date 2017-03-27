

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo woman is recovering after being struck by a bus Sunday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of Block Line and Westmount Road just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

A Grand River Transit bus hit a 19-year-old woman from Waterloo as it was making a turn.

The woman was taken to hospital to treat serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The Traffic division of Waterloo Region police continues to investigate, but police say charges are pending.