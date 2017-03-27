Featured
Woman struck by GRT bus in Kitchener
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 9:25AM EDT
A Waterloo woman is recovering after being struck by a bus Sunday evening.
Police were called to the intersection of Block Line and Westmount Road just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
A Grand River Transit bus hit a 19-year-old woman from Waterloo as it was making a turn.
The woman was taken to hospital to treat serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The Traffic division of Waterloo Region police continues to investigate, but police say charges are pending.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Maud Lewis painting found in southern Ontario thrift shop bin to be auctioned
- Single-vehicle collision closes Perth County road for several hours
- Ont. mulling direct funding for autism therapy: minister
- 3 men treated for fentanyl overdose in Cambridge
- Marijuana could be legal in Canada by July 1, 2018, source confirms