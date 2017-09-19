Featured
Woman, 21, man, 26, identified in Leamington explosion
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 7:19AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 19, 2017 7:45AM EDT
Provincial police have now identified the victims who died in a crash in Leamington on Sunday.
Twenty six-year-old Brandon Froese and 21-year-old Miranda Brown were killed in the collision.
Police said their vehicle hit a cement barrier and ruptured a large carbon dioxide tank at a greenhouse property just after noon Sunday on a country road.
As a result of the crash an explosion occurred, followed by a fire. Both people in the car died at the scene.
The area was closed for about six hours.
OPP are still investigating.