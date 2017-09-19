

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police have now identified the victims who died in a crash in Leamington on Sunday.

Twenty six-year-old Brandon Froese and 21-year-old Miranda Brown were killed in the collision.

Police said their vehicle hit a cement barrier and ruptured a large carbon dioxide tank at a greenhouse property just after noon Sunday on a country road.

As a result of the crash an explosion occurred, followed by a fire. Both people in the car died at the scene.

The area was closed for about six hours.

OPP are still investigating.