

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





For the third time since December 2015, a cow in Perth County has tested positive for rabies.

According to the Perth District Health Unit, the latest case involves a calf from the Gowanstown area, north of Listowel.

A cow south of Listowel in the former Elma Township tested positive for the disease last November. It was also found in a calf and a skunk in the Ellice area south of Milverton.

Rabies was also found last month in a skunk in nearby Huron County, near Blyth.

Public health authorities believe the calf likely contracted the virus by coming into contact with a wild animal that was already carrying rabies.

The health unit says that anyone whose pets of livestock have had contact with a wild animal should contact a veterinarian.

As of Nov. 30, there had been 275 confirmed cases of rabies in Ontario, with the vast majority being in Hamilton and its surrounding area.