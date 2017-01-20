Featured
Third rabid cow found in Perth County
A piece of bait containing the rabies vaccine is pictured on Thursday, March 31, 2016. (Marc Venema / CTV Kitchener)
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 10:42AM EST
For the third time since December 2015, a cow in Perth County has tested positive for rabies.
According to the Perth District Health Unit, the latest case involves a calf from the Gowanstown area, north of Listowel.
A cow south of Listowel in the former Elma Township tested positive for the disease last November. It was also found in a calf and a skunk in the Ellice area south of Milverton.
Rabies was also found last month in a skunk in nearby Huron County, near Blyth.
Public health authorities believe the calf likely contracted the virus by coming into contact with a wild animal that was already carrying rabies.
The health unit says that anyone whose pets of livestock have had contact with a wild animal should contact a veterinarian.
As of Nov. 30, there had been 275 confirmed cases of rabies in Ontario, with the vast majority being in Hamilton and its surrounding area.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
Kitchener Weather Change city
1 °COvercast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most popular stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10