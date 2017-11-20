

CTV Kitchener





One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash in Huron County.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Monday on London Road, also known as Highway 4, north of Exeter. Huron County OPP say it involved a car and a school bus.

The collision left the driver of the car trapped, needing to be extricated from his vehicle by firefighters. An air ambulance took him to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver and the 12 students on the bus were not injured.

OPP said the road would likely be closed for several hours for cleanup and investigation of the crash.