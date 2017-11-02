

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





One man was taken into custody Thursday morning after police responded to a report of gunshots being fired in a Cambridge home.

The report brought police officers, including a tactical team, to an address on Eagle Street South around 8:30 a.m.

Dylan Matthews says he was at home when he heard a bang. Moving to his window to see what was going on, he heard a second shot and noticed a man standing on his neighbour’s porch.

“I saw the guy standing there, and he was banging on the door, just ‘boom, boom, boom,’” he says.

Matthews and other neighbours reported hearing about half a dozen gunshots in total.

Several streets in the area were cordoned off while police focused on one particular home.

By 9:30 a.m., schools including Preston High School, Preston Public School and Grand View Public School were placed under hold and secure.

A hold and secure is a procedure under which nobody is allowed into or out of a building, although people are able to move freely inside it.

Around 10:30 a.m., a man left the house and was taken into custody. The hold and secures were then ended.

Police say the man could face charges, depending on the outcome of their investigation.

It is not believed that anybody was injured by the gunshots.

With reporting by Krista Simpson