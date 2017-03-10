

CTV Kitchener





One student was arrested Friday following a fight at a high school in Cambridge.

Officials with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board say police were called to St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Friday after a gun was seen during a fight between two students.

The gun was later determined to be a replica.

Information on what charges the student would be facing was not available. School board officials say the student will also face discipline from the school.

Nobody was harmed or threatened during the incident, the school board said.