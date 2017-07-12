

The Canadian Press





The Ontario government has set up an online survey to gather public input as it works to develop its approach to marijuana legalization.

Attorney General Naqvi says the legalization of pot next July by the federal government will mark a big change in the country and there's a lot at stake as the province decides how it will regulate the distribution, sale and consumption of cannabis.

Naqvi says the province wants input from Ontarians on how it should proceed in a way that protects youth, prevents harm and keeps Ontario roads safe.

People can fill out the online survey starting today through July 31.

The province will also hold a series of expert forums and public sessions this summer on the potential impact of cannabis legalization.