A Brantford couple is safe after getting their raft caught in the current on the Grand River.

The two were rafting near Cockshutt Brdge and Gilkinson Street around 5 p.m. Saturday.

“Two people were in the river, tipped out of their dinghy, trying to coordinate way to get the boats to them didn't know exactly where they were,” said Glen Sitzer with Brantford Fire.



Fire crews on scene for a water rescue. Boats launched from both Cockshutt Bridge and Gilkinson St. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/esufQXglAF — Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) June 17, 2017

Police said the couple got caught in a current and managed to call 911 as they held onto a tree until crews could get to them.

Police were able to track the cellphone location and send a boat out to help the couple.

No one was injured, according to police.